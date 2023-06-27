"If you have kids that take a cop down and start kicking him, I take that as a little more than a neighborhood skirmish. It's unacceptable that any kid would have that much disrespect for our police officers." Mayor Bob Scott on a recent melee that took place at Leif Erikson Pool.

"I'm pretty angry about it. I have no family up here. I have nowhere to go. I have no money because I'm on disability. So what am I supposed to do?" Renee Comstock said of being forced to vacate her mobile home park in Okoboji.

"It's just not a good situation. The building has done its time. It's served its purpose. It's not a matter of if we need it. We need it." Matt Michl, chairman of the Dixon County Courthouse and Jail Committee, said of the need for a new courthouse and jail.

“It’s an insulting bait-and-switch for the American biofuels industry, and totally inconsistent with this administration’s climate agenda,” Sen. Chuck Grassley said of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that holds steady the amount of corn-based ethanol that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years.

“I reluctantly made a motion that we rescind the policy. No individual other than law enforcement shall be authorized to carry firearms on school grounds.” Cherokee school board vice president Angie Anderson said of the board rescinding a policy -- that would have armed teachers -- due to a loss of insurance coverage.