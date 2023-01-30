OVG360 looking for new general manager for Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- OVG360 is searching for a new general manager to oversee day-to-day operations at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.

Rick Hontz, OVG360's senior vice president, confirmed that Tim Savona, who has been the general manager since February 2019, has accepted a position with another company, but will remain in the industry.

"He's going to a bigger building almost double the size. So, he's growing in the industry," Hontz said. "You grow in this company and in this industry."

Savona told The Journal Monday that he's going to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and that his last day will be Feb. 10.

Pinnacle Bank Arena is a 15,500-seat multi-purpose arena, which is owned by the City of Lincoln and managed by ASM Global.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve this community. Our team of 20 full-time staff pretty much remains in tact. We will continue to evolve and grow and make sure everyone is serviced," Savona said.

Savona said Enzo Carannante, who served as assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson, departed a few weeks ago for a general manager position at The Pavilion At Star Lake, an amphitheater west of Pittsburgh that is owned and operated by Live Nation. Emily Vondrak, who worked under Carannante, has already assumed his position.

Also leaving Sioux City is Carannante's wife Meghan, but she is staying with OVG360 and is being promoted from her role as director of corporate partnerships, according to Hontz.

Hontz said OVG360 will have a temporary general manager come into the Tyson until the "right person" is found. He said the search could take a month or a couple of months. He said the job has been posted and that quite a few applicants have already applied.

"I think it's important to know that because we're such a big company in this industry, we're not going to miss a beat there," Hontz said. "We're going to stay on top of things. We're going to continue to book it. We're going to continue to build on success that we have in the last five years."

Last August, in a split decision, the Sioux City Council agreed to extend the city's current agreement with OVG360 for the management and operation of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that.

OVG360, formerly Spectra, took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018, after the council voted to privatize the Tyson's operations.

The 10,000-seat Tyson had been owned and run by the city since it opened in 2003. The Orpheum is independently owned and jointly operated with the city.

Last February, Oak View Group announced that it had rebranded its OVG Facilities division and its Spectra acquisition as OVG360. OVG acquired Spectra in November 2021.