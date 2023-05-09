SIOUX CITY -- OVG360, which provides venue management, food services and hospitality to the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, has named Jen Whipple as its director of partnerships and premium seating.

A Siouxland resident since she was a child, Whipple began her career in banking, working at First Federal/Vantus, Heritage Bank and, most recently, Primebank.

Whipple, who has also been involved with community organizations like the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, started her new position in March.

"This role has so many opportunities to connect businesses in Siouxland to exciting ways to reach their customers," she said. "It is amazing to go from attending events at these venues to now working behind the scenes and seeing it all come together."

As director of partnerships and premium seating, Whipple will be responsible for the venue and event sponsorships at both the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum.

"Jen's communication skills, creativity, and ability to relate to the organizations in Siouxland makes her a great fit for this role," general manager Nick Palmiotti said. "I am excited to see how she will continue to grow our partnerships and develop new relationships for our venue."