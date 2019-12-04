Paige, German Shorthaired Pointer, is 2019 Little Yellow Dog

SIOUX CITY -- A little over two months old, Paige is already able to unwrap a Christmas package. That is, when she isn't chewing on a toy Santa Claus.
"My husband says Paige has two speeds: go and sleep," Dr. Michelle Bader said, while stage managing the rambunctious German Shorthaired Pointer during a photo shoot at the Sioux City Journal.
Paige will be the canine guest of honor at the 84th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, which will take place at noon, Dec. 14, in the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St. Proceeds from the auction benefit The Journal's Goodfellow charity, which distributes toys and books to 7,500 underprivileged area children at Christmas time.
"She loves children and gets along well with my other, bigger dogs," said Bader, kennel master for the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog, veterinarian at the Family Pet Hospital, of Sioux City, and temporary mom to Paige.
Bred by Jason and Diane Scholten (of Rock Rapids, Iowa's Pointers of the Valley), Paige was donated to the Little Yellow Dog Auction by Ron Peterson, who retired earlier this year as the Journal's publisher.
"Paige enjoys playing and will make a wonderful dog for any family," Bader said.
Indeed, Paige is a part of a beloved holiday tradition.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The Goodfellow charity began in December 1914 when a Journal reporter, whose name has been lost to time, saw two youngsters gazing longingly into a department store window.
Today, Mr. Goodfellow is one of the oldest charities in Siouxland. In 1936, the charity expanded to include the auction of a puppy. The first puppy, Skippy, sold for $25, which was a sizable sum during the Great Depression.
The most expensive dog was Stoney, a yellow Labrador retriever, who fetched a handsome $45,000 at the 2011 auction.
Certainly, it will be going towards a good cause since it will help with the goal of raising $135,000 to buy books and toys for deserving Siouxland children.
Bader doesn't know how much Paige will bring but she is sure the tail-wagging puppy will become a cherished member in any family.
"Paige is just waiting to see who her new family will be," she said.
Inside the Journal
Sioux City Journal history
Sioux City Journal history
Sioux City Journal history
Sioux City Journal history
Publisher letter
Page prep
Printing equipment
Sioux City Journal history
Journal headquarters
Sioux City Journal history
Sioux City Journal history
Press work
Sioux City Journal history
Journal presses
Sioux City Journal history
Ticker-tape
Paper boys
Sioux City Journal history
News boys
Sioux City Journal history
Temperature gauge
If you go
WHAT: The 84th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog
WHERE: In the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St.
WHEN: Festivities will begin with music from the All-American Concert Band at 11 a.m., Dec. 14
BENEFICIARY: Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Journal's Goodfellow Charities, which has been providing Christmas toys, gifts and books to underprivileged kids since 1914.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.