Paige, 2019 Little Yellow Dog, brings $15,500 at auction Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Paige, a friendly German Shorthaired Pointer a little over two months old, was sold at the 2019 Little Yellow Dog Auction Saturday for $15,500.
The buyer was Brad Smith and his young son, Daniel Cota. Paige is actually Smith's second Little Yellow Dog -- in 2014 he bought Finnegan, a Scottish Terrier and that year's Little Yellow Dog.
Cota acted as the bidder throughout the auction.
"I just, woke up, and my dad asked me if I wanted to go to the Little Yellow Dog Auction and I said, yeah," he said.
"Daniel liked the dog and thought we should donate to a good cause," Smith added. Smith is a partner in SuBSurfco, LLC, a South Sioux City subsurface construction contractor.
The sum paid for Paige was quite close to the prices of other Little Yellow Dogs in recent years.
Paige was donated to the charity by Ron Peterson, the Journal's longtime publisher who retired earlier this year. She was bred by Jason and Diane Scholten of Rock Rapids. In addition to the dog itself, Smith and Cota got a painting of Paige by Sioux City painter Brenda Schoenherr-Thelen.
The name Paige is a reference to newspaper pages.
Proceeds from the auction, sponsored by the Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog, will benefit the Sioux City Journal's Mr. Goodfellow Charity, a tradition that has provided gifts and books to thousands of underprivileged children in the area since 1914.
The dog auction is a yearly tradition that goes back to 1936 -- the puppy auctioned that year, Skippy, sold for $25. Each year thereafter the dogs generally fetched larger amounts; in 2011, a yellow Lab called Stoney brought in $45,000, the highest price yet realized for a Little Yellow Dog.
As of Saturday, Mr. Goodfellow has raised just under $125,000 toward this year's goal of $135,000, according to Angie Dye, the president of the charity.
The 84th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction drew hundreds of humans, and several dogs, to the Ho-Chunk Centre. The Keizer family brought along their jingle-bell-wearing Golden Retriever Boji, formerly known as Polar, the 2018 Little Yellow Dog.
Boji, a fine-haired and good-natured dog now more than a year old, got his name from Okoboji -- both the dog and the family are fans of the Iowa Great Lakes.
"He enjoys that too, jumping off the dock into the water. He has a good time with that," Shane Keizer said. "He loves it outside, and it's actually hard to keep him from wanting to go outside about every 10 minutes."
The hour-long auction Saturday began rather slowly, with the bidding picking up towards the tail end. Much of the hand-raising was, in fact, done by children.
"I think this a historical moment in the Little Yellow Dog Auction, the oldest guy bidding is a sixth grader," said auctioneer Bruce Brock.
KSCJ Radio's Charlie Stone and Dave Nixon, a former anchor at KTIV and KCAU television, were the auction's emcees, announcing incoming contributions to the Goodfellow charity and cracking jokes and bantering during the pauses between bidding.
"You look at Paige's face, she is Miss Universe," Stone said of the puppy.
Stone also issued a lighthearted apology to the All-American Concert Band, which performed Christmas songs during the auction, for a recent on-air radio gaffe in which the group was referred to as the "Municipal Band."
"I am here to genuflect, and say, we apologize to you great musicians, you are the All-American Concert Band!" he said.