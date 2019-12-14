Paige, 2019 Little Yellow Dog, brings $15,500 at auction Saturday

"He enjoys that too, jumping off the dock into the water. He has a good time with that," Shane Keizer said. "He loves it outside, and it's actually hard to keep him from wanting to go outside about every 10 minutes."

The hour-long auction Saturday began rather slowly, with the bidding picking up towards the tail end. Much of the hand-raising was, in fact, done by children.

"I think this a historical moment in the Little Yellow Dog Auction, the oldest guy bidding is a sixth grader," said auctioneer Bruce Brock.

KSCJ Radio's Charlie Stone and Dave Nixon, a former anchor at KTIV and KCAU television, were the auction's emcees, announcing incoming contributions to the Goodfellow charity and cracking jokes and bantering during the pauses between bidding.

"You look at Paige's face, she is Miss Universe," Stone said of the puppy.

Stone also issued a lighthearted apology to the All-American Concert Band, which performed Christmas songs during the auction, for a recent on-air radio gaffe in which the group was referred to as the "Municipal Band."

"I am here to genuflect, and say, we apologize to you great musicians, you are the All-American Concert Band!" he said.

