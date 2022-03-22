Pandemic exacerbates staffing shortages for Siouxland long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY -- When Doug Black walks into a resident's room at Sunrise Retirement Community, he said he feels like Superman, the Lone Ranger and a knight in shining armor all rolled into one.

"It feels good," said Black, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Sioux City facility for 20 years. "It is one of the finest feelings you will ever feel."

The job is also physically and emotionally demanding. The COVID-19 pandemic only heightened those challenges for caregivers like Black.

Black recalled reporting to Sunrise with other staff members before dawn in a blizzard when the residents were on lock down, knowing that he could catch a virus that could potentially kill him.

"It was probably the most stressful time I've ever had as a caregiver," he said. "Everybody was on isolation. So, our job just doesn't become their caregiver, our job had to become their friends, their family, the complaint department. We were everything in their universe. That is one big hat to wear."

Staffing shortages and high turnover rates have been commonplace in the long-term care industry for years, but the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation. According to the latest American Health Care Association & National Center for Assisted Living Survey, the industry is facing a "significant workforce crisis."

The survey of 1,183 providers, which was published in September, found that just 1% of nursing homes and 4% of assisted living communities said they were fully staffed.

Char Ten Clay, director of senior care services at Orange City Area Health System, said "there are not enough fish in the pond" in rural Northwest Iowa to be CNAs and nurses. Clay said the health system, which operates Prairie Ridge Care Center, a nursing home, as well as Landsmeer Ridge, a retirement community with independent and assisted living apartments, has been using temporary staffing services from Sioux City for over 20 years to meet its needs.

A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services COVID-19 nursing home data revealed that as of Feb. 27, 51% of nursing facilities in Iowa, 33% of nursing facilities in South Dakota and 46% of nursing facilities in Nebraska reported staffing shortages. According to the foundation, nursing care facilities have seen a 15% drop in employment since February of 2020, from 1.59 million to 1.35 million in November 2021, with decreasing employment nearly every month.

Last week, a Pender, Nebraska, long-term care facility announced its plans to close on May 14, due to a staffing shortage. Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center, which is operated by the Pender Community Hospital District, said it had exhausted all efforts to keep the facility open. Legacy Garden has operated for over 50 years at its current site.

"We have reached a point that we are at risk of being unable to provide the quality of care our residents deserve with the number of staff we have. Our resident safety is our number one concern and will continue to be as we work through this transition," Mike Minert, chairman of the board for the Pender Community Hospital District and Pender Care Centre District Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Legacy Garden is helping the current 18 residents and their families transition to area skilled care facilities of their choice. The 15 full-time and part-time staff members are being asked to continue to work and receive their current pay through the transition period.

Sunrise CEO Samantha Roth said hiring staff has become a "more significant challenge" since the Biden administration and the CMS implemented a health care worker vaccination mandate for providers that participate in Medicare and/or Medicaid. She said Sunrise is in need of CNAs, RNs, LPNs, as well as dining services and housekeeping staff.

"We actually have really good longevity and retention. We have over 30 staff members that have been here more than 15 years," she said. "We lost probably about 15 to 20 people just this year because of the mandate. The struggle now more so is finding staff, because all the health care facilities in the area are competing for the same handful of people. You don't have as many people going into health care. You don't have as many people going into the service industry in general."

Ten Clay said she has no way of knowing whether fewer people are wanting to become CNAs and nurses. She pointed to other industries that are currently hurting for workers as well, such as food service, retail and manufacturing, and noted that caregiving brings both joys and struggles.

"When you work in a factory as opposed to a nursing home, a machine is not going to bite you. It's not going to kick you. It's not going to throw up on you. Those are real challenges, because you're working with people instead of machines. On the other hand, there are real joys," said Ten Clay, who has been in the industry for 26 years. "If you're sad that a resident died, that means that resident had an effect on you. And, if that resident had an effect on you, chances are, you had an effect on that person."

