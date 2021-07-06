Panel approves concrete parking, more storage for Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY -- Two of the four alternative additions for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center have been approved by the Authority and will add $541,100 to the project costs.

The first alternative is a extra space built in for future storage and will cost $165,300. The second alternative approved is changing the parking lot surface from asphalt to concrete. That will add $375,800.

Project manager Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group said the two items needed to be addressed in a timely matter. It would not have been feasible to add the shelf space, for example, after construction began.

Kenny Schmitz, the county building services director, said it is important to have a concrete parking surface due to the high number of buses and vehicles that will drive in and out of the complex.

Due to a higher inmate population capacity, there will be more buses carrying inmates and outside entities using the space than at the current jail, he said.

Schmitz said there also would be greater maintenance required with an asphalt parking surface.

Authority board member Dan Moore asked why asphalt was considered in the first place. It was a cost decision by the architect to save money, Albrecht responded.