Paranormal investigators tackle Prairie Hills facility

PARA911 was formed a few years ago. The main goal is “to help people experiencing unknown activity in their homes.” LaFleur doesn’t charge for his services, his only goal is to prove whether or not something is occurring. He’s not looking for small occurrences, events that could be easily explained away, he is looking for obvious proof.

Rosemarie LaFleur and Tracy Lund have been investigating for 10 years and four years, respectively. Rosemarie LaFleur said she is an empath, and when doing an initial walkthrough, she said she felt there was a man on the third floor in what was “his area.” She also said she felt a woman, possibly a nurse on the second floor and a man in the kitchen.

Lund said a paranormal investigators dream is to find an apparition but it rarely happens.

“You have to be at the right place at the right time,” he said.

By midnight, the investigators had a few particular places narrowed down where they believe to have seen paranormal occurrences and one audio recording that investigators thought had a little girl saying “mommy” and “mom.”