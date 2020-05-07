Park facilities, campgrounds in Woodbury County, Sioux City to remain closed

SIOUX CITY -- Park facilities and campgrounds in Woodbury County and Sioux City will remain closed until at least May 15 despite Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order this week allowing parks and other establishments to begin re-opening.
Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel announced in a press release Thursday that all Woodbury County Conservation Board facilities, including campgrounds, will remain closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It’s the right thing to do at this time," Heissel said in the statement. "Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases. We are concerned about the health and safety of our community. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate with Siouxland District Health Department."
Campgrounds, rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms and playgrounds run by the Woodbury County Conservation Board will remain off-limits, as will the Conservation Board's park offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Impacted parks in the county include Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix, the Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, the Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland, Midway Park near Moville and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.
Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.
Public recreation facilities in Sioux City, which closed at the beginning of April, will likewise remain closed through at least May 15. City Hall will also remain closed to the general public.
City parks and trails themselves continue to be open for public use, but amenities like public playgrounds, tennis courts, skate park, dog park, basketball hoops, restrooms and shelters remain closed. Park visitors are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and avoid groups of more than 10.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.