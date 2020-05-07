Park facilities, campgrounds in Woodbury County, Sioux City to remain closed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Park facilities and campgrounds in Woodbury County and Sioux City will remain closed until at least May 15 despite Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order this week allowing parks and other establishments to begin re-opening.

Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel announced in a press release Thursday that all Woodbury County Conservation Board facilities, including campgrounds, will remain closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It’s the right thing to do at this time," Heissel said in the statement. "Woodbury County is still one of the biggest hot spots in the state with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases. We are concerned about the health and safety of our community. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate with Siouxland District Health Department."

Campgrounds, rental cabins, enclosed shelters, restrooms and playgrounds run by the Woodbury County Conservation Board will remain off-limits, as will the Conservation Board's park offices and the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.