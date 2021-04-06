 Skip to main content
Parking to be expanded at Siouxland Expo Center
Parking to be expanded at Siouxland Expo Center

Siouxland Expo Center grand opening (copy) (copy)

A parking expansion project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, will add up to an additional 300 parking stalls on the south side of the Siouxland Expo Center, shown above on Sept. 18.

 Jesse Brothers

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City will spend up to $800,000 to expand parking at the newly-opened Siouxland Expo Center.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, will add up to an additional 300 parking stalls on the building's south side.

"We designed it for the minimum amount of parking," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said of the $15 million multi-purpose venue, which opened in the fall. "We always knew that we were going to need to add parking in the future."

Dirk Lohry, President of the Siouxland Expo Center, talks about the multi-purpose building as its construction nears completion.

As part of approving its consent agenda Monday, the City Council awarded a $123,861 consulting services agreement for the project to DeWild Grant Reckert and Associates Company, which is doing business as DGR Engineering of Sioux City.

According to documents filed with the city, DGR is designing the project for up to 300 additional parking stalls. Grading will be done for a total of 400 stalls for potential future needs. Site improvements will include grading, utility improvements and paving. Storm sewer will drain and connect into the existing intakes in South Lafayette Street. The agreement includes survey, design and construction administration services.

Terri Schelm, Executive Officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland talks about the Siouxland Home Show and how the new space at the Siouxland Expo Center accommodates the event while vendors set up their booths.

Salvatore said the need for more parking became evident after some recent events, such as the Siouxland Showdown, a 140-team volleyball tournament at the facility Feb. 20-21. The parking lot expansion project is among those contained in the FY 2022 Capital Improvement Program. 

"For the first day, we were fine. And then, we got like 6 inches of snow on Sunday morning. Parking was pretty difficult on Sunday, but we made it work," Salvatore said. "It will take a lot of stress out of hosting these events in the future if we have some additional overflow parking." 

Salvatore said staff were nervous about hosting the Siouxland Home Show in early March, given the parking situation, but ended up doing "pretty good." 

"We're looking forward to meeting the demands of the facility and hosting some large profile events again in 2021 and 2022," he said.

