Parking to be expanded at Siouxland Expo Center

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City will spend up to $800,000 to expand parking at the newly-opened Siouxland Expo Center.

The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, will add up to an additional 300 parking stalls on the building's south side.

"We designed it for the minimum amount of parking," Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said of the $15 million multi-purpose venue, which opened in the fall. "We always knew that we were going to need to add parking in the future."

As part of approving its consent agenda Monday, the City Council awarded a $123,861 consulting services agreement for the project to DeWild Grant Reckert and Associates Company, which is doing business as DGR Engineering of Sioux City.

According to documents filed with the city, DGR is designing the project for up to 300 additional parking stalls. Grading will be done for a total of 400 stalls for potential future needs. Site improvements will include grading, utility improvements and paving. Storm sewer will drain and connect into the existing intakes in South Lafayette Street. The agreement includes survey, design and construction administration services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}