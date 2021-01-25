Part of Siouxland may see up to 5 inches of new snow

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Ida counties in Iowa and Dixon and Dakota counties in Nebraska are under a winter weather advisory that was expected to last until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said parts of Siouxland were expected to wake up to between 3 to 5 inches of snow on Tuesday.

"Siouxland is actually on the edge of this system," Masters said Monday, noting that Omaha and Council Bluffs would likely receive the brunt of the snowfall.

By midday Tuesday, the snow system is expected to be gone. In its place will be cloudy skies and northerly winds of 10-15 mph.

While Wednesday will still be chilly with a daytime high of 18, a warm-up is expected toward the end of the week.

"Thursday's high will be near 25," Masters said. "Sunshine will boost temps on Friday and Saturday to the mid- and upper 30s."

