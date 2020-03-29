PARTING SHOT: After the COVID-19 pandemic is over...

When this thing is over, I want to buy a suit.

I want to go out in that suit and feel like life is back to normal and I’m not thinking about scary numbers, dwindling supplies or social distance.

I want to hug my friends.

I want to go someplace for no good reason.

I want to turn off my TV set and avoid anything designed to scare me.

I want my old life back.

Three weeks into this coronavirus pandemic, I realize life at home isn’t what I dreamed it would be. Sure, work can be very stressful and the idea of having absolutely nothing to do can seem heavenly. But when you’re limited in what you can do and where you can go, it’s not all that great.

I put together a puzzle for the first time in 30 years and found that oddly comforting. It reminded me of the times I did them with my family. Now, though, I don’t have anyone else to find the piece that fell on the floor, cheer the section that got completed or admire what nimble hands had done. After taking a photograph of the puzzle, I pulled it apart and put it away.