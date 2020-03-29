PARTING SHOT: After the COVID-19 pandemic is over...

When this thing is over, I want to buy a suit.
I want to go out in that suit and feel like life is back to normal and I’m not thinking about scary numbers, dwindling supplies or social distance.
I want to hug my friends.
I want to go someplace for no good reason.
I want to turn off my TV set and avoid anything designed to scare me.
I want my old life back.
Three weeks into this coronavirus pandemic, I realize life at home isn’t what I dreamed it would be. Sure, work can be very stressful and the idea of having absolutely nothing to do can seem heavenly. But when you’re limited in what you can do and where you can go, it’s not all that great.
I put together a puzzle for the first time in 30 years and found that oddly comforting. It reminded me of the times I did them with my family. Now, though, I don’t have anyone else to find the piece that fell on the floor, cheer the section that got completed or admire what nimble hands had done. After taking a photograph of the puzzle, I pulled it apart and put it away.
I went through closets and sorted things – as I promised I’d do years ago – and realized I really didn’t need all this crap. I also realized I wasn’t a very good steward of prescriptions. I had pills from forgotten illnesses that were at least 10 years old. I purged the medicine. I dug out the freezer. I tossed receipts.
I still have closets of clothes to go through but that seems so final. I know there are styles (and sizes) I’ll never wear. But there’s something comforting about having the past mingling with your sweatpants present. In those closets are suits – suits I’ve worn to fancy occasions, suits I’ve worn to church, suits I’ve worn to meet important people – and they remind me of the life I led before we became focused on viruses.
I like computers, cellphones and tablets. They’re great devices to bring in other worlds. But when they’re your only connection, they become oddly intrusive. They’re like the old party line we had when neighbors could listen in on phone conversations. Barriers.
So often we say, “If I only had the time I’d…” and end with a list of things we’d do. But now when we’ve got that time, those are the last things we want to do. I have no desire to write a book, sort my photographs, clean out my emails. I’ve got the time. But I don’t want to do that.
Instead, I want to get out and talk with others. Laugh. Eat in a restaurant. Go to a movie. Drop off my dry cleaning. Linger in the grocery store aisles.
And, maybe, buy a new suit.
Is that too much?
