PARTING SHOT: The Great Wisdom Teeth Experience of 2019

How do you go decades without having your wisdom teeth pulled?

That’s a question I’ve been wrestling with during the last week when I’ve been in pain after having it done.

“Usually, you get them out when you’re a teenager,” I’ve been told more times than I can count. Apparently, I was too busy back then or the idea of someone grabbing my teeth with a pair of pliers was just too unbearable.

Throughout the years, my dentist has suggested he pull them, but held off because they were still fill-able. I went along with that because I would rather face the drill than the excavator. When he retired (and passed me on to someone else), those darn teeth came up again.

“You should have those out,” my new dentist said and promptly sent me to an oral surgeon and a gum specialist. I was able to talk both of them out of the procedure. My line of thinking: Two out of three dentists recommend keeping your wisdom teeth.