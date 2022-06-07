 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger dies in crash north of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A passenger was killed and two others were injured in a crash north of Sioux City Tuesday morning. 

At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Uzael Abraham, 22 of Sioux City, was heading southbound on Highway 75 near the intersection with County Road C70 when a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 30-year-old David Diaz of Sioux City struck the Honda in the rear, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. 

The Honda spun and came to rest in the median. Abraham was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with injuries described as critical. A passenger in the Honda, 45-year-old Ermiohne Joswa of Sioux City, was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to Floyd Valley Hospital. 

Diaz sustained minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

