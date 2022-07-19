Passenger injured in Lyon County side-by-side crash

ALVORD, Iowa -- A passenger suffered injuries described as "substantial" after she was ejected from a side-by-side off-road vehicle, which then landed on top of her, in a rollover in rural Alvord.

On Saturday, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision in rural Alvord, at the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue. The 16-year-old male driver of the side-by-side vehicle was going downhill when he lost control and it rolled, according to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

One passenger, Amanda Neyens of Sioux Falls, was ejected from the side-by-side before it landed on her. Neyens was taken to Rock Valley Hospital, according to the press release.

Alvord Fire and Rescue and Lyon County Ambulance assisted the Lyon County Sheriff's deputies in responding to the rollover.