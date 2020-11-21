 Skip to main content
Paullina man, 26, dies in Cherokee County crash Friday night
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Paullina, Iowa, man died Friday night after crashing a vehicle while being pursued by a Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy. 

Matthew James Williams, 26, of Paullina, was driving a white 2005 Ford Mustang on Highway 3 near Meriden, Iowa Friday night when a Cherokee County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless speeding, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 

Williams accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy and turned south on County Road L-51. He continued south on the road at a high rate of speed, driving off the roadway several times, before losing control and going off the west side of the roadway at around 10:26 p.m. 

He was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center, but did not survive injuries sustained in the crash. 

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
