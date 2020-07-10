You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Paving repairs to close portion of 27th Street
View Comments

Paving repairs to close portion of 27th Street

{{featured_button_text}}
Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday morning, 27th Street between Lafayette and Wall streets will close to through traffic for paving repairs. 

The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the work is expected to be completed by next Friday afternoon.

Wall Street, 28th Street and Lafayette Street will be available during the closure. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.

2020 Sioux City construction: Slow go, then better roads ahead
Several blocks of Jackson Street in Sioux City getting construction
City of Sioux City announces traffic signal study
Corps reduces releases from Gavins Point Dam
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Military Road Bridge to reopen Friday
Local news

Military Road Bridge to reopen Friday

The bridge re-decking is one of two stages in a 10-month long project along Military Road. The second stage includes a full reconstruction of the road from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City protesters demand freedom for Oromo people in Ethiopia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News