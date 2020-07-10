Paving repairs to close portion of 27th Street

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday morning, 27th Street between Lafayette and Wall streets will close to through traffic for paving repairs.
The Sioux City Engineering Division said in a statement that the work is expected to be completed by next Friday afternoon.
Wall Street, 28th Street and Lafayette Street will be available during the closure. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.
