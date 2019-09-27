SIOUX CITY -- PAW Patrol Live!, "The Great Pirate Adventure," is coming to the Tyson Events Center for four performances in February and March.
During this live stage show, pups from the animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure
The performances will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 29 and at 12 and 4 p.m. March 1. Tickets, which start at $21.50, can be purchased online at Tysoncenter.com, by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or by phone at 855-333-8771.
To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirateboogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.