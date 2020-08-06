Pedaling up a mountain: Okoboji Expedition Co. powers through giant spike in demand

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- When Memorial Day arrives every year, Okoboji Expedition Co. throws open its doors seven days a week to capitalize on the summer rush at the Iowa Great Lakes.
This year, there was a problem: The demand became so big the cycling store couldn't keep up with all the requests, even as employees logged more and more overtime and owner Taylor Huseman's hours at work crept up higher and higher.
Huseman, as a result, shut down the store to the public for two days early this summer to allow his staff to build bikes that had already been sold, a sign of the skyrocketing popularity of recreational cycling amid a global pandemic that has made outdoor, socially distant activities a bigger draw.
"We were having to take shipment of so many bikes and so much product because the demand was so high that we weren’t even able to get bikes built onto our floor," Huseman said. "They were in the boxes and stacked up in the back of our shop, and all we could tell people was, ‘We have this color in this size, and if you want it we can build it.’ We were selling bikes that way."
And when the backlog grew again a few weeks later, and Huseman's unusually long days turned into 15-hour affairs, he made the call for "build days" to become permanent. The shop is now closed every Monday, allowing the staff of four full-time employees and one part-timer to work through the backlog of repairs, prepare models for the showroom floor and get purchased products ready for customers.
The weekly closure is far from the only change for the store. Masks are required inside, clothes aren't being tried on and surfaces are disinfected religiously -- a change from past years, Huseman said. Riders who bring in their bikes for repairs can make contactless payments and pick-ups. The company has canceled two major events it holds, a time trial and a doughnut run that features the morning sweets after riders complete their work, and thrice-weekly group rides are limited to a small cadre of high-level road cyclists. Yet as supply of events goes up, demand to get out and ride has gone way up.
Many riders are taking advantage of the dozens of miles of trails that ring the lakes and are popular among runners, hikers and cyclists.
“It’s kind of weird: less events but more people," Huseman said with a laugh. "We know just from appearance and the number of miles of new trails that have been constructed, that increase is awesome.”
Much of that demand is driven by people who might not have been seen on the trails in previous years. Huseman said the trail network, which runs near most properties around the lakes, has piqued the interest of many residents. The proliferation of new products like electronic assistance bikes have allowed new groups of people, including those with chronic injuries and pregnant women, to get involved in the sport. And as other recreational activities fall by the wayside this summer, existing cyclists are drawing their whole families in.
"We get excited when you have one family member who comes in and says, ‘I’m looking for a bike but I also want to buy for the family,’ and we’re like, ‘Yes! We love them because you’re going to enjoy it,’" Huseman said.
Another place where demand is way up: parts, which has presented its own set of challenges for the store.
The issue is twofold. First, economic shutdowns necessitated by the pandemic slowed the production and movement of the materials that go into bicycles. Then, the number of people who wanted new bikes or repairs to their existing ones skyrocketed, leaving demand for materials higher than ever right as they became scarce.
Huseman, who lives part of the year in California, realized the rapidly increasing demand for products in the spring and made several orders. That didn't alleviate every problem, though, and parts as basic as mountain bike tubes have been hard to locate. New bike shortages have been even more acute: many models won't be available until December or January.
"Everything is sold out. We can’t order, we can’t backorder," Huseman said of new hybrid bicycle models. "There’s still a lot of bikes and orders that we can’t fulfill or we have to have a workaround or an alternative for those."
Nevertheless, by the time the calendar turned to July, Huseman said he and his staff had figured out how to manage the unprecedented demand. Two on-call workers have helped build bikes when needed. Customers can have online purchases shipped directly to them, cutting out processing time at the store. Strong supply of e-bikes and road bikes have helped alleviate the dearth of hybrids.
And stronger business is always a good thing.
"It’s not something that we can’t handle. That’s a good thing," Huseman said. "It’s taxing, it’s fatiguing, but we’re getting people out and they’re enjoying what we enjoy. That’s a win-win I think on both sides.”
