Pedaling up a mountain: Okoboji Expedition Co. powers through giant spike in demand

"We get excited when you have one family member who comes in and says, ‘I’m looking for a bike but I also want to buy for the family,’ and we’re like, ‘Yes! We love them because you’re going to enjoy it,’" Huseman said.

Another place where demand is way up: parts, which has presented its own set of challenges for the store.

The issue is twofold. First, economic shutdowns necessitated by the pandemic slowed the production and movement of the materials that go into bicycles. Then, the number of people who wanted new bikes or repairs to their existing ones skyrocketed, leaving demand for materials higher than ever right as they became scarce.

Huseman, who lives part of the year in California, realized the rapidly increasing demand for products in the spring and made several orders. That didn't alleviate every problem, though, and parts as basic as mountain bike tubes have been hard to locate. New bike shortages have been even more acute: many models won't be available until December or January.

"Everything is sold out. We can’t order, we can’t backorder," Huseman said of new hybrid bicycle models. "There’s still a lot of bikes and orders that we can’t fulfill or we have to have a workaround or an alternative for those."