Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash north of North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 29 north of North Sioux City.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol pending notification of family members.  

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck a 39-year-old female who was walking in the driving lane, according to a press release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 53-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, according to the press release He was wearing his seatbelt.

That area of Interstate 29 was closed for about 45 minutes. 

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

