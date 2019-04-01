SIOUX CITY -- The mid-block pedestrian signals will be removed on Stone Park Boulevard, between McDonald and Summit streets.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the mid-block traffic signals are no longer warranted with the closure of Lincoln Elementary School. City crews anticipate shutting these signals off midweek, weather permitting. Once these signals are shut off, the signal heads will be bagged, signs will be installed stating "Traffic Signals Under Study for Removal" and the signals will be removed 30 days later.