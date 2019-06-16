SIOUX CITY -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Floyd Boulevard late Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Floyd Boulevard for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at around 11:26 p.m. Saturday.
The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver, whose name also has not been released, was traveling northbound on Floyd and stuck the pedestrian in the roadway.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and charges have not been filed at this time.