PENDER, Neb. -- All roads in and out of the community of Pender have been made impassible or closed down by floodwaters.
Highways 94, 9 and 16 are all either closed or impassible due to floodwaters. Tom Perez, the Emergency Manager of Thurston County, said the road situation leaves Pender virtually isolated.
"It's locked down, you can't get in or out," he said. "We don't want people coming in and out of town."
The floodgates near Pender at Logan Creek Dredge have been deployed, and will be up until further notice, Perez said.
"When we deploy that, it closes the highways in and out of Pender," he said.
Though the town is pretty wet, Perez said residents haven't yet been evacuated.
Rural county roads in Thurston County, particularly gravel roads are "not good at all," Perez said, though the extent of damage may be difficult to assess while the flooding is ongoing.