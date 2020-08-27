Pender, Neb. preschool to close until Sept. 10 due to staff COVID-19 exposure

PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Public Schools' preschool will be closed from Friday until reopening Sept. 10 due to a "staff COVID exposure."
According to a Facebook post on the Pender Public Schools Facebook page, the preschool students themselves have not been exposed to the virus.
The closure was necessitated in part by a "limited availability of substitutes," the post said.
