Pender, Neb. preschool to close until Sept. 10 due to staff COVID-19 exposure
PENDER, Neb. -- Pender Public Schools' preschool will be closed from Friday until reopening Sept. 10 due to a "staff COVID exposure." 

According to a Facebook post on the Pender Public Schools Facebook page, the preschool students themselves have not been exposed to the virus.

The closure was necessitated in part by a "limited availability of substitutes," the post said. 

