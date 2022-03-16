 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pender nursing home to close May 14 due to staff shortages

  • 0
Legacy Garden Rehabilitation, Pender

Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center in Pender, Nebraska announced Wednesday the facility will close on May 14.

 Pender Community Hospital

PENDER, Neb. -- Citing a staff shortage made worse by the pandemic, a Pender nursing home said Wednesday it plans to close on May 14.

Over the next 60 days, Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center staff will help the current 18 residents and their families transition to area skilled care facilities of their choice, as part of a closure plan filed with the state.

In a press release, Legacy Garden, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District, said it had exhausted all efforts to keep the facility open.

“We are extremely saddened to be closing the doors of our long-term rehabilitation and living center, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District,” said Mike Minert, chairman of the board for the Pender Community Hospital District and Pender Care Centre District Board of Directors.

Local officials noted the closure is one of many occurring across the nation as a result of COVID-19.

"The staffing crisis of healthcare workers has deeply affected our organization," Minert said. "We have reached a point that we are at risk of being unable to provide the quality of care our residents deserve with the number of staff we have. Our resident safety is our number one concern and will continue to be as we work through this transition.”

People are also reading…

Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center, listed for 42 units, has operated in the Thurston County seat for over 50 years at its current site. 

Minert said all 15 full-time and part-time Legacy Garden staff are being asked to continue to work and receive their current pay through the transition period, and will be eligible for a "stay/severance package.” They are also encouraged to review and apply for current job openings at Pender Community Hospital.

"We cannot thank our Legacy Garden staff enough for the sacrifice they have made and the commitment that they have shown to our organization and our residents," he said. "They have made such a lasting impact on our residents and their quality of life." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Avery Brothers Sign Co. changes hands

Steve Avery, a partner at Avery Brothers Sign Company, announced Tuesday that he had purchased his brothers' share in the Sioux City-based company. The transaction was part of a long-term plan, he said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News