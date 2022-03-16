Pender nursing home to close May 14 due to staff shortages

PENDER, Neb. -- Citing a staff shortage made worse by the pandemic, a Pender nursing home said Wednesday it plans to close on May 14.

Over the next 60 days, Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center staff will help the current 18 residents and their families transition to area skilled care facilities of their choice, as part of a closure plan filed with the state.

In a press release, Legacy Garden, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District, said it had exhausted all efforts to keep the facility open.

“We are extremely saddened to be closing the doors of our long-term rehabilitation and living center, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District,” said Mike Minert, chairman of the board for the Pender Community Hospital District and Pender Care Centre District Board of Directors.

Local officials noted the closure is one of many occurring across the nation as a result of COVID-19.

"The staffing crisis of healthcare workers has deeply affected our organization," Minert said. "We have reached a point that we are at risk of being unable to provide the quality of care our residents deserve with the number of staff we have. Our resident safety is our number one concern and will continue to be as we work through this transition.”

Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center, listed for 42 units, has operated in the Thurston County seat for over 50 years at its current site.

Minert said all 15 full-time and part-time Legacy Garden staff are being asked to continue to work and receive their current pay through the transition period, and will be eligible for a "stay/severance package.” They are also encouraged to review and apply for current job openings at Pender Community Hospital.

"We cannot thank our Legacy Garden staff enough for the sacrifice they have made and the commitment that they have shown to our organization and our residents," he said. "They have made such a lasting impact on our residents and their quality of life."

