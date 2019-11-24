Per capital income in metro Sioux City rises 5.3 percent

SIOUX CITY -- Per capita personal income in metro Sioux City jumped 5.3 percent last year, exceeding the national average, a new federal report shows.

Per capita income - personal income divided by population - increased from $48,058 in 2017 to $50,586 in 2018 in the metro area, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Among the 392 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Sioux City ranked 112th in per capita personal income, after posting the 80th largest rate of growth in 2018.

In metro portions of the country, per capita personal income increased by an average of 4.9 percent in 2018, up from 4.1 percent in 2017. In non-metro areas, per capita personal income grew by 4.7 percent, up from 3.3 percent.

Three of the five counties that comprise the Sioux City MSA matched or exceeded the national growth -- Dixon and Woodbury both clocked in at 5.8 percent, followed by Plymouth at 5.7 percent; Union at 3.6 percent; and Dakota at 3.2 percent.

Union County, home to the affluent Dakota Dunes community, continued to post the region's highest personal income -- $107,497 in 2018, up from $103,772 the prior year. That still ranks first among South Dakota counties.