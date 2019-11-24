Per capital income in metro Sioux City rises 5.3 percent

SIOUX CITY -- Per capita personal income in metro Sioux City jumped 5.3 percent last year, exceeding the national average, a new federal report shows.
Per capita income - personal income divided by population - increased from $48,058 in 2017 to $50,586 in 2018 in the metro area, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Among the 392 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Sioux City ranked 112th in per capita personal income, after posting the 80th largest rate of growth in 2018.
In metro portions of the country, per capita personal income increased by an average of 4.9 percent in 2018, up from 4.1 percent in 2017. In non-metro areas, per capita personal income grew by 4.7 percent, up from 3.3 percent.
Three of the five counties that comprise the Sioux City MSA matched or exceeded the national growth -- Dixon and Woodbury both clocked in at 5.8 percent, followed by Plymouth at 5.7 percent; Union at 3.6 percent; and Dakota at 3.2 percent.
Union County, home to the affluent Dakota Dunes community, continued to post the region's highest personal income -- $107,497 in 2018, up from $103,772 the prior year. That still ranks first among South Dakota counties.
In Woodbury County, per capita person income rose from $41,570 in 2017 to $43,988 in 2018.
Fourteen of the 20 counties in The Journal's circulation area -- Buena Vista, Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury in Iowa, Cedar in Nebraska and Clay, Union and Yankton in South Dakota -- recorded year-over-year increases at or above the national average of 5.7 percent. Sac County led the way with 12.7 percent growth, followed by Buena Vista at 10.5 percent and Cherokee at 8.9 percent.
Thurston was the only area county to year-over-year decrease, with the personal income in the northeast Nebraska county falling by 0.1 percent.
In 2018, personal income increased in 3,019 U.S. counties, decreased in 91, and was unchanged in 3, according to estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
In metro counties, the percent change in personal income ranged from -3.2 percent in Lynn County, Texas to 17.5 percent in Midland County, Texas. In non-metro counties, it ranged from -20.8 percent in Sherman County, Texas, to 64.5 percent in Issaquena County, Mississippi.