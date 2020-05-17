Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Woodbury County declines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of people in Woodbury County whose COVID-19 tests came back positive has been on the decline since a peak in April.

The Siouxland District Health Department in its daily report Sunday indicated that 58 more people had tested positive for the virus on Sunday, out of a total of 418 people tested -- a positive rate of about 14 percent.

The week of April 20, the positive rate was closer to 52 percent of people tested. Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health's deputy director, said the number of positive tests declined the following week to about 35 percent, and to about 22 percent the week after that.

"You can see things are trending in the right direction," Brock said at a press conference last week. "We like to see the percentage of folks that are positive going down."

As of Sunday, 2,215 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, of whom 913 are considered recovered. In Dakota County, 1,511 people have tested positive, and the number of recoveries is not known.

Woodbury County went two days without recording a single death this weekend, though a fatality was reported in neighboring Dakota County on Saturday. To date, 17 Woodbury County residents have died of the virus, and 14 in Dakota County.