Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Woodbury County declines

SIOUX CITY -- The percentage of people in Woodbury County whose COVID-19 tests came back positive has been on the decline since a peak in April.
The Siouxland District Health Department in its daily report Sunday indicated that 58 more people had tested positive for the virus on Sunday, out of a total of 418 people tested -- a positive rate of about 14 percent.
The week of April 20, the positive rate was closer to 52 percent of people tested. Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health's deputy director, said the number of positive tests declined the following week to about 35 percent, and to about 22 percent the week after that.
"You can see things are trending in the right direction," Brock said at a press conference last week. "We like to see the percentage of folks that are positive going down."
As of Sunday, 2,215 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, of whom 913 are considered recovered. In Dakota County, 1,511 people have tested positive, and the number of recoveries is not known.
Woodbury County went two days without recording a single death this weekend, though a fatality was reported in neighboring Dakota County on Saturday. To date, 17 Woodbury County residents have died of the virus, and 14 in Dakota County.
The number of people hospitalized in Sioux City increased by five on Sunday, to a total of 84, according to data provided by MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
An outbreak of the virus among workers and residents at Sioux City's Holy Spirit Retirement Home continued to expand Sunday -- 16 of the retirement home's residents and employees have tested positive to date, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. It is the only long-term care facility in Northwest Iowa experiencing a known outbreak of the virus.
Buena Vista County saw its number of COVID-19 infections jump by 20 on Sunday, to a total of 102. The number of cases there was expected to increase after a Test Iowa drive-thru testing site opened in Storm Lake this weekend and Tyson tested its 3,000 workers there.
Outside of Woodbury and Dakota counties, Crawford County has the highest number of COVID-19 infections -- 380 as of Sunday, 32 more infections than were reported Saturday. Sioux County, meanwhile, has 135 infections, while Plymouth has 83. In southeastern South Dakota, Union and Yankton counties remained steady at 60 and 40 infections, respectively.
Other counties in the area have fewer infections, some less than 10.
Across Northwest Iowa, some 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while 25 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC). This number has remained largely stable for several days.
More than 100,000 Iowans have been tested for the virus to date -- a total of 100,241 as of Sunday. A total of 14,651 have tested positive; of those, 7,154 have recovered and 351 have died, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In South Dakota, 3,987 people have tested positive for the virus, but only 1,219 are thought to be currently infected. The state has the lowest overall death toll of the tri-state area -- 44 South Dakotans have died of the virus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday recorded 128 new infections, for a total of 10,348. The death toll, 123, did not increase.
