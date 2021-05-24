Perry Creek Branch Library reopens

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library reached the last step of its phased reopening plan Monday, when its Perry Creek Branch opened to the public for walk-in service.

The branch location's hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All three of the library's locations are now open to the public. The library is also shifting back to regular aspects of library service, which includes discontinuing its curbside pickup service and reopening meeting and study rooms to the public. Study rooms are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Meeting rooms require a reservation that can be made online or by calling the library.

"The Library's phased reopening approach emphasized maintaining a safe environment for our patrons and staff," Sioux City Public Library Director Helen Rigdon said. "We've gradually added back services over the past year, and while some services that require close contact between patrons and staff are still unavailable, we are thrilled to be at this point."

