1 person dies in crash on Lewis Blvd.
breaking

SIOUX CITY -- A driver died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Lewis Boulevard.

Sioux City police responded to the scene in the 2400 block of South Lewis Boulevard at 8:03 a.m. and found that the single occupant of the car had fatal injuries.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, investigators believe the car was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a pole on the east side of the street. The cause of the accident and contributing factors are still under investigation.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of relatives.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
