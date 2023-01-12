 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person rescued from grain bin near Merrill

  • Tim Hynds

Sioux City Community Schools Career Academy fire science students get training on grain bin entrapment rescues during a class Monday, April 25, 2022. The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety offered the training which was sponsored by the Woodbury County Farm Bureau. In addition…

MERRILL, Iowa -- A person was rescued from a grain bin Wednesday near Merrill, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the incident at 4:44 p.m. in the 24000 block of K22, which is southwest of Merrill. 

"The subject was removed from the grain bin without incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement. 

In addition to the sheriff's office, the following agencies responded to the incident: Hinton Fire/Hinton Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Merrill Ambulance, Hinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and MercyOne Air Med. 

Farm accident
