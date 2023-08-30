According to a post on the office's Facebook page Wednesday, local residents are receiving calls from a person who says he is Capt. Todd Peterson with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, and the person needs to call about an urgent matter.

The number of the caller is from Crescent, Iowa. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office phone number is 712-279-6010. The office advises anyone who receives the call to hang up and call the sheriff's office and do not send money over the phone to the caller. The sheriff's office does not conduct that type of business over the phone, the Facebook post said.