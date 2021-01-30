PHOTOS: Kites, polar plungers and more at the University of Okoboji Winter Games

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Yes, it was cold outside Saturday. Yes, the winds weren't brisk enough to let all of the kites fill the skies.
But the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games offered plenty for visitors to the lakes region this weekend. Because COVID-19 precautions prevented many indoor activities (including the annual chili cook-off), they didn't stop the outdoor fun -- including the polar plunge. Plenty of jumpers braved the temperatures and got one of those once-in-a-lifetime memories.
All sorts of other outdoor activities and the annual Burning of the Greens gave attendees a great chance to get outside and mingle.
The games continue through Sunday.
PHOTOS: The 2021 University of Okoboji Winter Games
