PHOTOS: Kites, polar plungers and more at the University of Okoboji Winter Games
PHOTOS: Kites, polar plungers and more at the University of Okoboji Winter Games

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Yes, it was cold outside Saturday. Yes, the winds weren't brisk enough to let all of the kites fill the skies.

But the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games offered plenty for visitors to the lakes region this weekend. Because COVID-19 precautions prevented many indoor activities (including the annual chili cook-off), they didn't stop the outdoor fun -- including the polar plunge. Plenty of jumpers braved the temperatures and got one of those once-in-a-lifetime memories.

All sorts of other outdoor activities and the annual Burning of the Greens gave attendees a great chance to get outside and mingle.

The games continue through Sunday. 

PHOTOS: The 2021 University of Okoboji Winter Games

Trout kite

A trout kite flies high over Arnolds Park during Saturday's University of Okoboji Winter Games.
Human foosball

A human foosball game brought the kickers in visitors to the University of Okoboji Winter Games Saturday. 
University of Okoboji flags

Flags join forces to depict the red, white and blue at the University of Okoboji Winter Games. 
Kids and game

Children enjoy playing on ice sculpture games at the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games Saturday. 
Cheerleaders

The University of Okoboji cheerleaders lead a cheer at the Arnolds Park stage Saturday afternoon. 
Plunge

The runway to the Polar Plunge was ready for daring visitors willing to jump into Lake Okoboji Saturday afternoon. Dozens of plungers took part in the annual event. 
Glendale

While more than 60 kites were expected for the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games, some 30 actually got up in the air. Here a visitor from Glendale, Arizona, got his kite airbound Saturday. 
Air hockey

Adults got to enjoy the frozen ice games that were scattered around the grounds near Arnolds Park Saturday at the University of Okoboji Winter Games. 
Berkley Bedell

A statue of former Rep. Berkley Bedell presides over the kite exhibition at the 41st University of Okoboji Winter Games. Although the weather didn't rise above the mid-20s, visitors still flocked to the family friendly event. 
