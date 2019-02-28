Sioux City schools celebrated Dr. Seuss' birthday with community members reading to children on Thursday. Dr. Mindy Stevens of Sunnybrook Dental reads "You're Only Old Once!" to a group of fourth graders as part of Dr. Seuss Week at Spalding Park Elementary School in Sioux City.
With paper hats depicting The Cat in the Hat as part of the Dr. Seuss Week, kindergartner Sylas Grant raises her hands during a class at Spalding Park Elementary. Theodor "Seuss" Geisel was born on March 2, 1904. he died in 1991 at the age of 87.