Pickup, driver recovered from Missouri River Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY -- Dive crews recovered a pickup truck and the remains of its driver from the Missouri River Sunday morning.

At around 10:27 p.m. Saturday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a pickup truck that had lost control while traveling south on Interstate 29 at about mile marker 150 and drove into the Missouri River.

Responding officers located where the truck went into the river and found that it was fully underwater, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 Dive Team began efforts to retrieve the vehicle from the water, but were unsuccessful during the overnight hours due to conditions in the area.

Recovery efforts resumed Sunday morning, and at 11:21 a.m. divers successfully recovered the truck from the water.

The remains of the driver, whose name will not be publicly released for 24 hours, were recovered in the vehicle. Authorities were able to positively identify the driver and have made contact with his family.

The accident is under investigation, but it appears that the weather was a factor, as it was raining heavily at the time.

