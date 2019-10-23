SIOUX CITY -- The Pier Center for Autism has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5 million to build a new facility at 4061 Stadium Drive.
The project will allow the state-of-the-art center to double its capacity and expand services for area families.
“We have no choice but to build a new facility”, said Gary Turbes, executive director of Mid-Step Services, which operates the center. “We currently have over 60 families on the waiting list for services, that is nearly the same number of families that we are currently serving."
Founded in 2012, the Pier Center, 709 Iowa St., is the only clinic of its kind in the region, offering various services to families throughout the tri-state area, some as far as 50 miles from Sioux City.
"Having The Pier Center for Autism in Siouxland has been a tremendous benefit to the community," said Josh Cobbs, The Pier Center Founder and parent of a young adult with autism. “Having a local facility helps alleviate the need for some travel to Des Moines or Iowa City for appointments.”
Studies show 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). For boys, the ratio is 1 in 37 and for girls 1 in 151 girls.
Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups, supporters point out. Seventy percent of families using services from The Pier Center for Autism qualify for Medicaid.
A goal of the new center is to expand services to include occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech and language therapy and mental health services and educational/day behavioral programs.
More space also is needed to expand current applied behavioral analysis therapy, Social Smarts, parent education, and daily living skills programs.
The public is invited to learn more about The Pier Center for Autism's plans at a celebratory kickoff event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at M’s on 4th.