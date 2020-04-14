Pierce Street reconstruction project underway for second year in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The closure of three blocks of Pierce Street is at hand, as the second year for a substantial reconstruction of the high-traffic neighborhood street begins.

City of Sioux City Civil Engineer Nate Wing in a release said the closure will begin Wednesday, when the months-long closure of Pierce will be in place over three blocks between 18th and 21st streets.

The reconstruction work is anticipated to be completed during the summer. Detours will be set up, and motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding this closure.

Last year, a long season of road construction in the vicinity irked business owners in the 1900 block of Pierce Street. In September, John Glaza, an owner of Pierce Street Laundry, told City Council members about his displeasure with the surrounding area.

A meeting with City Engineer Gordon Phair, Sioux City Engineering vice president Jon Sulzbach and others followed one week later, so several merchants met to hash out their concerns with city officials.