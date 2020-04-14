You are the owner of this article.
Pierce Street reconstruction project underway for second year in Sioux City
Stock roads construction

SIOUX CITY -- The closure of three blocks of Pierce Street is at hand, as the second year for a substantial reconstruction of the high-traffic neighborhood street begins.

City of Sioux City Civil Engineer Nate Wing in a release said the closure will begin Wednesday, when the months-long closure of Pierce will be in place over three blocks between 18th and 21st streets.

The reconstruction work is anticipated to be completed during the summer. Detours will be set up, and motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding this closure.

Last year, a long season of road construction in the vicinity irked business owners in the 1900 block of Pierce Street. In September, John Glaza, an owner of Pierce Street Laundry, told City Council members about his displeasure with the surrounding area.

A meeting with City Engineer Gordon Phair, Sioux City Engineering vice president Jon Sulzbach and others followed one week later, so several merchants met to hash out their concerns with city officials.

At the time, Sulzbach said there was confusion on the completion timeline for the projects. He said the owners may have heard a preliminary completion date for Aug. 15, but that was a timing set prior to the project being awarded to contractors after bids were accepted, so a later timing into the fall was settled.

Phair said wet weather conditions delayed some work in the vicinity. He passed out to a half-dozen business owners a map of the five phases of work to be done into 2020, within a quadrant over six blocks north to south from 18th to 24th streets and two blocks east to west between Jackson and Pierce streets.

