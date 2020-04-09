Pierson Frontier customers experiencing 911 outage

-
PIERSON, Iowa -- Frontier Communications customers in the Pierson area are experiencing a 911 outage with landline phones, according to a post on Woodbury County Emergency Management's Facebook page.
Affected customers should use cellphones for the time being. The post said it is unknown when repairs will be completed.
