Pierson Frontier customers experiencing 911 outage
PIERSON, Iowa -- Frontier Communications customers in the Pierson area are experiencing a 911 outage with landline phones, according to a post on Woodbury County Emergency Management's Facebook page. 

Affected customers should use cellphones for the time being. The post said it is unknown when repairs will be completed. 

