Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa

UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute.

The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Early information on the crash indicated that a sprayer airplane, piloted by Penner, struck electrical lines and crashed into the roadway near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue (County Road L37) south of Ute. The Monona County 911 center was alerted to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

County Road L37 south of Ute was closed for a time during the weekend pending a county engineer's examination of any damage done to the roadway by the plane crash. The road was reopened Monday.

It could be several months before a full report on the crash is released by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which are investigating the crash, the Monona County Sheriff's Office said in its press release.