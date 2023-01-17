Pipelines take to courts to gain access for surveys in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY — Denied access to survey some parcels of land along proposed liquid carbon dioxide pipeline routes, developers have sought rulings from Iowa judges ordering landowners to allow the surveys to proceed.

New lawsuits in Clay and Sioux counties were filed in December, bringing the total number to nine filed by either Summit Carbon Solutions or Navigator Heartland Greenway.

In all cases, the companies are seeking injunctions to prohibit landowners from denying survey crews entrance to their land to study the proposed pipeline routes. Landowners have filed counterclaims in many of them arguing that Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it are unconstitutional.

Both are tactics seldom seen before in Iowa.

State law clearly authorizes enforcement of survey access by a company by injunction, said Don Tormey, a spokesman for the Iowa Utilities Board, which receives and rules on permit applications for underground pipelines.

"However, to the IUB's knowledge, lawsuits by pipeline companies to gain access to a landowner's property to survey have been rare in the past. If a landowner resists surveying, the issue is usually addressed without litigation," Tormey said.

Tormey said the IUB has no information on the number of landowners refusing to let surveyors onto their land either now or during past pipeline projects. He said the length of the proposed CO2 pipelines and the large number of landowners affected may be a factor.

Navigator plans to build a 1,300-mile pipeline collecting liquid CO2 from ethanol plants and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois and transport it to a site in Illinois, where it will be injected deep beneath the surface. The pipeline would stretch 900 miles across 36 Iowa counties, including several in Siouxland.

Summit's plans call for a 2,000-mile pipeline collecting CO2 from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota and piping it to a North Dakota injection site. Of the 30 Iowa counties in the route, many again are in Siouxland.

Permit applications for both are before the IUB.

Both projects have staunch opponents, evidenced by landowners' unwillingness to allow surveyors on their property.

Navigator filed lawsuits against landowners in Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties in August. Summit sued in Dickinson, Hardin and Kossuth counties in September, and Clay and Sioux counties on Dec. 15. In its suits and requests for injunctions, Summit says landowners have refused to accept delivery of a second letter providing notice of the intent to enter their property to survey it.

"While Summit Carbon Solutions is not able to comment on the specifics of pending litigation, it's important to note the overwhelming majority of survey work done to this point has involved the owner voluntarily offering the company permission to access their land, there have been a limited number of instances where Iowa law has been invoked to allow this critical work to continue," Summit said in a statement.

Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator's vice president of government and public affairs, also noted the majority of landowners have granted surveyors access.

"What we don't hear about is how much survey work was done voluntarily," she said. "Surveys are an incredibly important part of the process. We think the code and the law is pretty clear as to notification and the steps to complete that survey. We truly want to be collaborative and follow the letter of the law."

Landowners who are resisting have banded together, hiring attorneys and coordinating their opposition.

It's likely due in part to experiences with the Dakota Access oil pipeline, which was completed in 2017 and traverses many of the same counties in the paths of the proposed CO2 pipelines, said Jess Mazour, conservation program coordinator of the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter.

In many cases, crop yield loss because of soil disruption from pipeline installation has been greater than what farmers were told to expect by Dakota Access, and payments from the company have not made up for the losses. With that information in hand, farmers are less likely to willingly give permission to have their land disturbed, much less surveyed, Mazour said.

"Everyone's prepared this time, and they're saying 'not again,'" she said.

The filing of lawsuits, however, caught opponents by surprise, Mazour said, but has solidified opposition, too.

"It just made people upset and even more steadfast in their opposition," she said. "If they're really just going to sue anyone who gets in their way, what kind of business practice is that and do we want those kinds of companies in Iowa?"

Vicki and William Hulse, of Moville, Iowa, were sued by Navigator in August after refusing to allow surveyors onto their land in northern Woodbury County. They responded with the claim that Iowa's laws giving pipelines the right to enter their land are unconstitutional.

A judge in September denied Navigator's request for an injunction that would have enabled surveyors to enter the Hulse's land. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 14, though that same judge is considering Navigator's motion for summary judgment seeking a ruling in its favor before trial. A trial in Navigator's lawsuit against Martin Koenig, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, is scheduled for April 19 in Clay County. The Butler County cases were consolidated and scheduled for trial in May.

Vicki Hulse told the Journal last fall she and other landowners are doing what they believe is right and want others to know they're not powerless against the pipeline companies.

"I just want to be an example that you can stand up for yourself," Hulse said. "You can stand up and say no, this is my land."

Summit's lawsuits have yet to be scheduled for trial. Dennis and Kerry King, of Dickens, in Clay County and the Wilmer Hulstein Revocable Trust, in Sioux Center, in Sioux County, have yet to respond to the suits.