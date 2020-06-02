Planned Parenthood North Central States to reopen limited services in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Planned Parenthood North Central States is bringing back limited in-person services to Sioux City, beginning Wednesday.

Planned Parenthood North Central States said in a statement released late Monday that its Sioux City health center, 4409 Stone Ave., will offer STI testing and family planning services, including birth control, IUD consultation, Depo shots and more. Medication abortion care will also be available, according to the statement.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland's Sioux City clinic shuttered its doors on June 30, 2017, after Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature approved $3 million in Medicaid funding cuts, which then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law before leaving office. The clinic served more than 2,300 patients in 2016.

The closure of that clinic, as well as Planned Parenthood of the Heartland clinics in Burlington, Keokuk and Bettendorf, Iowa, came at a time when sexually transmitted diseases were surging in the state.