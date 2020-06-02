Planned Parenthood North Central States to reopen limited services in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Planned Parenthood North Central States is bringing back limited in-person services to Sioux City, beginning Wednesday.
Planned Parenthood North Central States said in a statement released late Monday that its Sioux City health center, 4409 Stone Ave., will offer STI testing and family planning services, including birth control, IUD consultation, Depo shots and more. Medication abortion care will also be available, according to the statement.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland's Sioux City clinic shuttered its doors on June 30, 2017, after Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature approved $3 million in Medicaid funding cuts, which then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law before leaving office. The clinic served more than 2,300 patients in 2016.
The closure of that clinic, as well as Planned Parenthood of the Heartland clinics in Burlington, Keokuk and Bettendorf, Iowa, came at a time when sexually transmitted diseases were surging in the state.
"Sexual and reproductive health care needs don't stop during a pandemic and Iowans in the Sioux City area need these services, especially now. New data shows sexually transmitted infections are skyrocketing in the county as the availability of testing and treatment has gone down," Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa State Executive Director for Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in the statement.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the statement said patients have access to telehealth services, which launched at the beginning of the pandemic.
Planned Parenthood health centers are taking all necessary measures to protect patients and physicians when in-person care is necessary, according to the statement. Health centers have a universal in-clinic masking policy, require social distancing and limit in-person contact to only when necessary.
Appointments can be made by calling 877-811-7526.
