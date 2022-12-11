Planned South Sioux City development to help address housing need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A familiar developer has plans to add more much-needed housing in South Sioux City.

Ho-Chunk Capital is seeking to develop 36.5 acres of ag land on the city's south side into single-family housing, duplexes and apartments, plus commercial property. Rising mortgage interest rates are causing the developer to reconsider the construction schedule of the $57 million project, but some building could begin in the coming year, pending South Sioux City Council approval.

"We're moving forward for sure," said Dennis Johnson, chief investment officer at Ho-Chunk Inc., a development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. "We're excited to turn those fields into something tangible. This is just a good, prime area."

A parcel at the southeast corner of the intersection of 39th and G streets would be developed into 53 single-family homes priced for entry-level buyers and 11 duplexes. A second parcel at the southwest corner of the same intersection would house 120 apartment units and some light commercial development. Johnson said construction of a self-storage unit could begin this spring.

Plans call for two phases of development. Phase one includes the 64 lots on the east side of G Street, with construction to take place in eight one-year subphases. Once completed, phase two would begin and include the construction of apartment buildings on the parcel west of G Street, again over eight years.

Since the plan was completed, interest rates have jumped, changing the housing market and forcing Ho-Chunk to re-evaluate the development's time line.

"The vision has not changed at all, but the sequencing may change," Johnson said.

The development is scheduled to be considered by the city council at its Monday meeting.

The property, acquired in 2021, abuts U.S. Highway 20 on the north and will need water, sewer and other utilities extended into it. Ho-Chunk has proposed a 15-year tax-increment financing contract with the city that would allow Ho-Chunk to use TIF funding for those improvements. TIF is a common mechanism to pay for infrastructure costs by diverting increased property taxes from new construction to pay off bonds that finance public improvements. The TIF funds would be only a portion of Ho-Chunk's investment in the development.

If approved, the project would help address the city's projected need of 1,642 new renter-occupied housing units and 824 owner-occupied homes in the next 20 years as the population continues to grow.

"Housing studies that have been done show more housing is needed," said Kent Zimmerman, a city senior code official. "All the new housing that's been built is occupied."

The housing needs have led to a building boom, city manager Lance Hedquist said.

"We have more housing going on now than in the city's history," Hedquist said. "Things in the housing market are definitely moving forward quite well. The demand for housing is very high."

Two housing subdivisions are taking shape along East 17th Street, and two 36-unit apartment buildings are under construction at the RiverPointe Apartments development, which already includes six buildings.

Ho-Chunk also continues to build at Flatwater Crossing, a 200-acre housing and commercial development at 29th Street and Veterans Drive.