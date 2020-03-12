Players, families react to NAIA tourney cancellation: 'We didn't expect them to cancel the tournament'

SIOUX CITY -- Just as Ohio Christian and Southeastern finished their first-round game Thursday morning, an announcement came over the public address system at the Tyson Events Center.

The remainder of the games in the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship had been abruptly canceled due to worries over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Players, coaches and fans reacted to the news with a mix of sorrow and frustration.

Paige Bunn, a senior guard on the Avila University team, fought back tears as she learned her team wouldn't get a chance to take the court after traveling all the way from their campus in Kansas City.

"They told us two minutes before our game, and we were expecting to play, we were ready," Bunn said. "And then they just come in and tell us we can't play.

"We're all devastated. I didn't see it coming."

Ten of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament were sent home without playing a single game at the Tyson, including Dordt University from nearby Sioux Center.

The disappointment brought several Dordt players to tears as they sat in the stands, awaiting their afternoon game against Reinhardt University.