Players, families react to NAIA tourney cancellation: 'We didn't expect them to cancel the tournament'

SIOUX CITY -- Just as Ohio Christian and Southeastern finished their first-round game Thursday morning, an announcement came over the public address system at the Tyson Events Center.
The remainder of the games in the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship had been abruptly canceled due to worries over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Players, coaches and fans reacted to the news with a mix of sorrow and frustration.
Paige Bunn, a senior guard on the Avila University team, fought back tears as she learned her team wouldn't get a chance to take the court after traveling all the way from their campus in Kansas City.
"They told us two minutes before our game, and we were expecting to play, we were ready," Bunn said. "And then they just come in and tell us we can't play.
"We're all devastated. I didn't see it coming."
Ten of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament were sent home without playing a single game at the Tyson, including Dordt University from nearby Sioux Center.
The disappointment brought several Dordt players to tears as they sat in the stands, awaiting their afternoon game against Reinhardt University.
"I really feel bad for our team, especially for our seniors," said Dordt head coach Bill Harmsen. "First of all to make a national tournament, then have an opportunity to play in two hours -- and then that gets taken away from them."
Jordyn Van Maanen, a sophomore point guard for Dordt, said she and her teammates were "not at all" concerned about the COVID-19 virus before the tourney abruptly ended. She said they seldom discussed the virus.
"I think we're all just kind of shocked. We didn't expect them to cancel the tournament," Van Maanen said. "We definitely expected them to go to no fans before they canceled," "It all came really fast. We didn't even expect the coronavirus to affect us at all."
Few fans were in the Tyson for Thursday's abbreviated session. That's because the night before, NAIA officials opted to continue the tournament that began Wednesday with only a few attendees allowed.
Only the coaches, players, their immediate family and essential staff were permitted inside. Each player was given six tickets for their families.
Bob Spaete came to Sioux City from his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to watch his granddaughter Jade Odom, a shooting guard with Southeastern University, play Thursday. His wife Madellen and Jade's parents, Willis and Robin Odom, also were in attendance.
"We're done. It's done. It's strange -- we've never had this happen before like this," Bob Spaete said.
Bunn's mother, Lakeitia Bunn, said she didn't agree with the NAIA starting and then stopping games Thursday.
"They could have made this decision yesterday or the day before, but they let us start playing," Bunn said. "Why let the girls start playing yesterday if they were going to cancel it?
"To have them cancel it at the last minute -- I mean, these girls are already here, everybody in the building is exposed, they've been here all week with all the other girls. So if anybody's going to get sick, they've already got it," she said.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled all remaining winter championship events, including those already underway. That also included the NAIA Division II men's basketball championship in Sioux Falls, where Morningside College was competing.
After learning their tournament and season was over, many of the women's players lingered in the Tyson for some time. The Dordt players seemed to cheer up as they played a game of Knock-out -- an informal shooting contest -- against members of Southeastern's team. Other players posed for photos.
"It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours here in Sioux City and around our country," Great Plains Athletic Commissioner Corey Westra said. "At the bottom of it all, the health and wellness of all of our student-athletes at the NAIA is paramount. We have to keep them in mind."
Journal assistant sports editor Zach James contributed to this story.