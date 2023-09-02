SIOUX CITY — Tytan Webb realized he wanted to be a carpenter when he was about 12 years old.

“I just like building stuff,” said Webb, 18, a graduate of West High School.

After graduation this spring, Webb considered taking a gap year of some sort, but he decided that might be a waste of time. There wasn’t anything he’d figure out in a gap year that he didn’t already know: he wanted to go into carpentry.

“And then I was like, ‘Yeah — this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,’” Webb said.

On Aug. 14, Webb signed up with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. The following day, he began the union’s four-year, on-the-job and in-the-classroom apprenticeship program, working under the contractor W.A. Klinger.

“Everyone has welcomed me, like if I was part of the family,” Webb said Wednesday afternoon, after he finished up his day’s shift working with his crew on the renovations at Briar Cliff University’s Alverno Hall.

Changing career course

Eric Stabin, 37, finished his five-year International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 apprenticeship this spring; he was at the top of his class.

When he was fresh out of high school, Stabin worked for Thompson Electric (now Thompson Solutions Group) as a “helper.” But, he said, “things got slow,” and he was laid off.

He went to another shop, but decided to change course; in 2009 he got his associate degree in mechanical engineering from Western Iowa Tech Community College. “I really couldn’t find anything to do with that (degree), and I tried a few other things, and just knew that electrical work would be there for me,” he said.

So he joined the IBEW apprenticeship program and returned to Thompson, where he works today as a licensed journeyman. The work, he said, is steady: “I know my job’s not going anywhere.”

“It’s a great program, you definitely learn a lot,” Stabin said of his union apprenticeship. “It’s not easy, but there’s a lot to learn about this trade, and that’s one thing I love about it — you’ll never stop learning.”

Growth in apprenticeships

Trade unions in the Sioux City area and across the state have reported increased interest in union apprenticeships; the trades they represent are in high demand. The several-years-long apprenticeships are paid, with generous benefits packages and higher-than-median paychecks awaiting apprentices once they reach journeyman status.

Enrollment in the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters’ apprenticeship program in Sioux City has gone up in recent years, to about 35 at present. It’s picked up substantially from the low of around 20 apprentices circa 2017, said Ernie Colt, business manager for the carpenters’ union.

“It was pretty low, I don’t recall ever being that low before,” Colt said of the number of apprentices roughly six years ago.

“From the younger crowd, you know, 18-to-24, there seems to be a lot more interest nowadays,” he said.

The Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33, a statewide union with an office in Sioux City, has taken in 141 new apprentices in Iowa this year. In a typical year, the number of new apprentices would be closer to 60 or 65.

Local 33 had roughly 290 apprentices, in total, five years ago; today they’re at about 475, ranging in age from 18 to 60.

Eight of their apprentices are women, a demographic that the union didn’t traditionally draw much from. “We had problems recruiting women — not a lot of women knew the trades could be for them. And we’ve really buckled down and said, you know what, we need women too — we’re never going to be able to man all these jobs,” said Jeremy Lindquist, training director for the Local 33.

“We don’t have enough people to man the jobs we have — welders and HVAC techs and plumbers are in high demand, and there’s not a whole lot of them that don’t have a job right now. So, we’re training up the next generation,” Lindquist said.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 is taking in around 28 apprentices this year — “and that’s one of the highest numbers of apprentices we’ve taken in about four or five years, maybe even longer,” said Craig Levine, membership development director of the IBEW Local 231 and president of the Northwest Iowa Building Trades, and vice president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

For all that the number of trades apprentices is higher, it’s still not nearly enough to meet the demand.

“There are so many shortages for quality tradespeople right now, it’s crazy,” Levine said.

Retirements create more openings

A convergence of factors brought about the shortage of tradespeople, both in the Sioux City metro and across the United States — from large-scale retirements of older generations to federal infrastructure spending that increased demand in an economy already starved for tradespeople, to a boom in high-tech, large-scale industrial outfits (like battery and microchip manufacturers) that will place heavy demands on tradespeople in the years to come.

And, anecdotally, there had been a long-term trend in high schools away from trades education, which is beginning to reverse course.

“In between the Baby Boomer generation and Generation Z — which is the one that’s coming up now — I think there were years when there was a lot less emphasis on joining the trades as a career,” said Jen Pellant, president and field coordinator with the Western Iowa Labor Federation. “And the focus was all on sending folks to college.”

“The high schools, prior to the last few years, they got rid of all their CTE (career and technical education) programs, they got rid of their welding programs in the high schools — their trade programs,” Lindquist said. “When I was in school, they had those. And it seemed like they got away from it because, the four-year degree was the path that everybody decided, that’s where the kids should be. So there was a shortage. You also have the Boomers that are retiring, which is — that’s a big one.”

Each year for the next decade, on average, there should be 91,200 job openings for carpenters in the United States, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; for electricians, projections call for 79,900 openings; for plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters, 48,600 job openings.

Trades jobs will likely be, in large measure, automation-resistant, said John Winters, an economics professor at Iowa State University. With the advent of artificial intelligence, questions have arisen over the long-term stability of certain office jobs — but, for the foreseeable future, artificial intelligence won’t be able to fix toilets, hang drywall or install a circuit breaker.

“Plumbing’s going to be pretty stable. Electrician’s going to be pretty stable,” Winters said. “You’re still going to have to stay up-to-date, you’re going to have to learn things, obviously there’s going to be new diagnostics, new techniques. You’re going to have to stay with that. But there are going to be electricians. There are going to be plumbers.”

Some unions have been working with schools to get more high schoolers in trades apprenticeships. The Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 33 has held welding contests in high schools. The carpenters’ union has a “Career Connections” program for students as young as sophomores, to give them the fundamentals they’ll need to know when and if they choose a carpentry apprenticeship. Levine said the IBEW is likewise recruiting more heavily from the high schools, and working with advisers to “make them aware of the trades.”

“College is not the only option — this is a very viable income with great benefits and retirement,” Colt said of carpentry.