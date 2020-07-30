Plymouth County 4-H and FFA kids show off their animals, without the rest of the county fair

Children from the county this week showed off their hogs, sheep, horses, goats, cattle and chickens, with the crowd being limited largely to their family, friends and fair officials and organizers.

Molly Vondrak, the president of the Johnson Juniors 4-H Club in Akron and the treasurer of the Akron-Westfield FFA, brought a small group of her sheep, including a very noisy five-month-old breeding ewe called Foxy Roxy, to Thursday's judging contest.

She had planned to also bring animals to the county fairs of Sioux, Woodbury and Union County, but this year those fairs canceled their open shows, which allow non-county residents to show livestock. So the Plymouth County Fair was Foxy Roxy's only shot at her 15 minutes of fame.

Vondrak said her family was buying lambs in March, just as the COVID-19 crisis and the associated wave of closures and cancellations began. It seemed possible for a while that there would be no fair to take the sheep to, and yet the animals require a high degree of care and maintenance if they're going to be shown.

"It was like, do we go ahead and keep working with (the sheep), or do we just stop and give up?" Vondrak said.

"It's really nice that we do still get to show, that was really great that they did that for us," she added.