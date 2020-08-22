Plymouth County COVID-19 positive rate inches higher; Sioux, Lyon, Crawford also increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Plymouth County inched even higher on Saturday, and that same percentage has also climbed in Crawford, Sioux, and Lyon counties.

During the past two weeks, 21.4 percent of coronavirus tests in Plymouth County came back positive, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data available Saturday afternoon. This was nearly a percentage higher than the figure on Friday, and 5 percent higher than Wednesday.

Plymouth County has, by far, the highest percentage of positives in the state. Other Northwest Iowa counties' positive percentages have similarly crept upward this week.

Sioux County, to the north of Plymouth, had a positive percentage of 14 percent as of Saturday. Crawford County, meanwhile, was at 14.9 percent, while Lyon County was at 13.1 percent.

In terms of absolute numbers of new infections, Plymouth County tallied 146 in the past two weeks, while Sioux County saw 135, Crawford County logged 51 and Lyon County recorded 22 in that time period.