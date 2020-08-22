 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plymouth County COVID-19 positive rate inches higher; Sioux, Lyon, Crawford also increase
View Comments
top story

Plymouth County COVID-19 positive rate inches higher; Sioux, Lyon, Crawford also increase

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

LE MARS, Iowa -- The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Plymouth County inched even higher on Saturday, and that same percentage has also climbed in Crawford, Sioux, and Lyon counties. 

During the past two weeks, 21.4 percent of coronavirus tests in Plymouth County came back positive, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data available Saturday afternoon. This was nearly a percentage higher than the figure on Friday, and 5 percent higher than Wednesday. 

Plymouth County has, by far, the highest percentage of positives in the state. Other Northwest Iowa counties' positive percentages have similarly crept upward this week. 

Sioux County, to the north of Plymouth, had a positive percentage of 14 percent as of Saturday. Crawford County, meanwhile, was at 14.9 percent, while Lyon County was at 13.1 percent.

In terms of absolute numbers of new infections, Plymouth County tallied 146 in the past two weeks, while Sioux County saw 135, Crawford County logged 51 and Lyon County recorded 22 in that time period. 

The Siouxland District Health Department has reported that if the virus is to be contained, the positive percentage would be closer to 2 percent. 

Woodbury County has a positive percentage of 8.5 percent, which has stood largely unchanged for months. Buena Vista County, once one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the state, was at only 4.1 percent Saturday. Ida County's percentage -- 2.7 -- is one of the lowest.  

The percentage of positive tests is significant because a higher percentage indicates that more infections are likely going undetected and that the virus in general is spreading more aggressively. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Unhinged'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News