Plymouth County deputies rescue man and his dog from water

After a morning spill, a man and his dog are now safe and sound.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, the Plymouth County 911 dispatch got a call abut a hunter and his dog who had fallen into the Big Sioux River near the Boyd's Bend access north of Akron, Iowa. According to a press release, Plymouth County Deputies responded at about 10:18 a.m. and found the pair unable to get out of the water because of a large embankment.

"Sheriff Deputies and an Akron Firefighter were able to pull the hunter and his dog from the river," the release stated.

Once out, the release said that the hunter was transported to Hawarden Hospital for possible hypothermia. However, he's expected to make a full recovery with no injuries.

As for the dog?

"The dog is safe," Plymouth Deputy Brandon Cabney said over the phone.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

