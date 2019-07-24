LE MARS, Iowa -- Kara Albrecht of Le Mars and Joel Jauer of Hinton have been crowned queen and king, respectively, of this week's Plymouth County Fair.
The fair royalty was announced Wednesday night during a ceremony in Pioneer Village.
Albrecht, the daughter of Dave and Mary Albrecht, represented the Grant Clever Clovers 4-H Club at the fair. She was a junior at Le Mars Community High School in the 2018-19 school year.
Jauer, the son of Byron and Cynthia Jauer, also was named Mr. Personality for the fair. A May graduate of Hinton Community High School, Jauer represented the Hinton FFA and Lincoln Toppers 4-H Club at the fair.
The fair royalty court also includes princesses Chloe Calhoun or Le Mars and Sophia Knuth of Westfield.
Knuth, the daughter of Ruth Andersen and Rob Knuth, also was named Miss Congeniality for the fair. A sophomore at Akron-Westfield Community High School in the 2018-19 school year, she represented the Akron-Westfield FFA at the fair.
Calhoun, the daughter of Kevin and Christi Calhoun, represented the Grant Clever Clovers 4-H Club at the fair. She was a junior at Le Mars Community High School in the 2018-19 school year.
Meinen, the son of Casey and Jessica, Meinen, represented the Johnson Juniors 4-H Club at the fair. He was a sophomore at Akron-Westfield in the 2018-19 school year.
Koerselman, the son of Keith and Kristin Koerselman, represented the Grant Little Giants 4-H Club at the fair. He was a junior at Le Mars Community in the 2018-19 school year.
The Plymouth County Fair runs through Sunday in Le Mars.