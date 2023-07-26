LE MARS, Iowa -- Abigail Tilberg of Le Mars and Owen Schroeder of Le Mars were crowned queen and king, respectively, of the Plymouth County Fair Wednesday night.

Tilberg is the daughter of Mark and Laurene Tilberg, and Schroeder is the son of Rick and Stacey Schroeder.

During an evening ceremony to kick off the fair, two princesses and two princes also were named.

Alexa Swoyer of Akron and Desiree Breuer of Le Mars were crowned princesses, and Andrea Penning of Remsen was named Miss Congeniality.

Brady Allan of Le Mars was named a prince, and Caden Wurth of Le Mars was named both a prince and Mr. Personality.

Swoyer is the daughter of Curt and Sheila Swoyer, Breuer is the daughter of Nick and Carmen Breuer, and Penning is the daughter of Talon and Anita Penning.

Allan is the son of Mark and Alise Allan and Wurth is the son of Chad and Angela Wurth.

The fair runs through Sunday in Le Mars.