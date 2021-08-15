Plymouth County Fair Queen named 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen

DES MOINES -- McKenna Henrich, who was crowned queen of the Plymouth County Fair in late July, won the title of Queen at the Iowa State Fair Saturday night.

Henrich, 18, is the daughter of Brad and Michelle Henrich of Akron, Iowa. She is the first Fair Queen from Northwest Iowa since Elizabeth Glover of Spencer, Iowa, won in 2014.

A total of 101 contestants sought the crown at this year's Iowa State Fair, which runs through next Sunday.

McKenna, who will reign for the next year, received a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash and trophy, according to a press release from the Iowa State Fair.

She also received a floral bouquet, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings, cowboy boots and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

ShyAnne Brogden, 18, of Boone County, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Aubree Driscoll, 20, of Jackson County. Hannah Stoner, 19, of Dubuque County, was named third runner-up.

Ella Hommel, 18, of Grundy County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. Gracie Hoffman, 18, of Appanoose County, was given the Personality Plus Award.

