Plymouth County has 1 new case of COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa -- A fifth case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Plymouth County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual, who is a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, is self-isolating in her home.
As of Wednesday, there have been 1,899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. According to the health department, 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus, while 49 have died.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.