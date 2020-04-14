You are the owner of this article.
Plymouth County has 1 new case of COVID-19
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

LE MARS, Iowa -- A fifth case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Plymouth County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual, who is a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, is self-isolating in her home.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,899 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. According to the health department, 790 Iowans have recovered from the virus, while 49 have died.

